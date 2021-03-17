Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

