Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Up 25.1% in February

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the February 11th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $1,004,622.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,427,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.60. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.