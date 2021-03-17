Koninklijke BAM Groep (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Raised to Reduce at AlphaValue

Koninklijke BAM Groep (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KBAGF stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, and property development services.

