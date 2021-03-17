Korea Investment CORP Has $2.05 Billion Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,427,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 626,512 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.2% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,047,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 42,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 32,047 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $2,193,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,735 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,304,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

