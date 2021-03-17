Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,914,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,454,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

