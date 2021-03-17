Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

