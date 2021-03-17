Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Anthem by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Anthem by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $343.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $344.29.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

