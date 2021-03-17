Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

