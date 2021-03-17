KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KP Tissue in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KPT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE KPT opened at C$10.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.68. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$8.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.55.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

