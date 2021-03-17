Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Short Interest Update

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of KRNTY stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. Krones has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16.

KRNTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

