KUN (KUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. KUN has a total market capitalization of $20,426.38 and $3.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $10.21 or 0.00018727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.00458268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00063461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00124401 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.17 or 0.00576061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

