Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $322.27 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $223.16 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $322.27 or 0.00583945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.50 or 0.00457520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.07 or 0.00143271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00082038 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.