Kylin (KYL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.99 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. Kylin has a market cap of $79.99 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00002919 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded 75.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.56 or 0.00457526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00056941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00124374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00074273 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.64 or 0.00577701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,845,666 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.