Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs Sells 1,805 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,805 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $108,426.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,426.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

