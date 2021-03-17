Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

LADR stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

In related news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,273.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,150 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

