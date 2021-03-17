Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products.

