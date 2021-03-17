Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.32–0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.55 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.34-0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Lands’ End stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $139,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $798,760.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,227 shares of company stock worth $2,780,772. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

