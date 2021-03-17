Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $38.62. 653,381 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 185,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

LE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $798,760.88. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $727,051.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,227 shares of company stock worth $2,780,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lands’ End by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

