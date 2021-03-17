Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$182.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$183.00 to C$182.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of LAS.A stock opened at C$165.03 on Tuesday. Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$182.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$170.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$165.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

