Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Down 29.9% in February

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 7,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,811. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 247.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 35.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
