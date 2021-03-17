Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 8,306.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,836 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,032 shares of company stock worth $1,064,108. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.