Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 3.44% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIF opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $24.45.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

