Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $11.83 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 11,044.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,984 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,514,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $99.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average is $76.51.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,525 shares of company stock worth $4,896,340. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

