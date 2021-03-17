Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $12.34 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2,343.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93,735 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dover worth $12,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $136.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average is $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

