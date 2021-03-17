Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,177 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 85,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $128.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.14. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

