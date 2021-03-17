Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 66,929 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,929 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300,272 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

