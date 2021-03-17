Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.75 and last traded at $109.98. Approximately 3,075,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,275,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.54.

LMND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.43.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shai Wininger sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $918,472.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,803,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,876,367.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,213,893 shares of company stock worth $182,847,185.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,072,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.