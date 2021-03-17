Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LEN traded up $5.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.53. 144,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $79.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.05.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

