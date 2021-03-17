Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Sells $2,106,915.68 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,636,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

