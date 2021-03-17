Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

