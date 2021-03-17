Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 11th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.09.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

