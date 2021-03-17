LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.09

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.09 and last traded at $141.09, with a volume of 5113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average is $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,351. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

