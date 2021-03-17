LHC Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a report released on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LHCG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHCG stock opened at $194.14 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.50 and its 200-day moving average is $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.