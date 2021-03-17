Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LTRPB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. Liberty TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

