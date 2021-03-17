Life Storage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,433 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,047% compared to the typical volume of 131 put options.

Shares of LSI opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $89.10.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.76.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

