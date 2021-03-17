LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Trading 13.7% Higher

Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.90. 1,276,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,009,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The company has a market cap of $410.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of various products and services to consumers worldwide. It provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

