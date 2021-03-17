Lightstreams (PHT) Trading Down 38.4% Over Last 7 Days

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $469,754.69 and approximately $291.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded down 38.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00054939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.52 or 0.00661455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00069858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00025793 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

