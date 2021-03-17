Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Cut by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,428.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 267,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $6,369,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.24.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $270.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.54. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.80 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.