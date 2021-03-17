Lingo Media Co. (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lingo Media Co. (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 11th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Lingo Media stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,818. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lingo Media has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Lingo Media alerts:

Lingo Media Company Profile

Lingo Media Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, License of Intellectual Property, and Online and Offline Language Learning. The License of Intellectual Property segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Lingo Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lingo Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.