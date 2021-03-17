Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches One Day Volume of $229.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $137,512.93 and $229.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,906.25 or 1.00211961 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7,094.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00085147 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

