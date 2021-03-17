LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Jay E. Krigsman Purchases 10,000 Shares

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,721 shares in the company, valued at $388,356.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LIVX stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.24. 2,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIVX. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 523,610 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

