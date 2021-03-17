Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 11th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.02. 2,007,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

