Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Richard Waldo Scott Sells 6,378 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,927. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

Get Loews alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Loews by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Loews by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 80,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Loews by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.