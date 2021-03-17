LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Short Interest Update

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 11th total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. 87,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,620. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $267.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,466,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 183,768 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,445,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGC has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

