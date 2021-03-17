Lookers (LON:LOOK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.47

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.47 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 48 ($0.63), with a volume of 1,248,232 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74.

About Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

