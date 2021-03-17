L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L'Oréal alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRLCY. Evercore ISI downgraded L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

L’Oréal stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.04. 78,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.42. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $215.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.