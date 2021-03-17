Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,720,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after buying an additional 90,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $57,543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,503,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.