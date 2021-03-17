LPL Financial LLC Acquires 51,174 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,174 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $301,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.19. The company had a trading volume of 461,144 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

