LPL Financial LLC Buys 853,848 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.73% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $403,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,285,000 after buying an additional 131,388 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.97. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,927. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $69.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.