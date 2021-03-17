LPL Financial LLC Purchases 341,613 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $527,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 31,058 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day moving average of $136.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $145.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

